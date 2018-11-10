Jayce LewisBorn 29 September 1984
Jayce Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Charles Lewis know professionally as Jayce Lewis (born 29 September 1984) is a Welsh musician from Bridgend, South Wales, who entered the industry as a respected percussionist. In late 2009, Lewis released a self-produced single titled "Icon" (also included on EMI Records' Smash Hits 2009 compilation), achieving a top-10 chart position alongside VH1/MTV Asia Viacom18 features. With strong industrial music and synthpop influences, his music has been generalised as alternative rock with electronica roots and "tribal percussion". Lewis's has collaborated with acts such as Queen and Synthpop icon Gary Numan of whom has been a supporting act for three times.
