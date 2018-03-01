Meirion WilliamsBorn 19 July 1901. Died 4 October 1976
Meirion Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1901-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb358196-f6de-4541-9e24-8f76de139793
Meirion Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Meirion Williams (Dyffryn Ardudwy, 1901- funeral 12 October 1976) was a Welsh songwriter. Williams studied at the University of Aberystwyth and at the Royal Academy in London. He accompanied singer David Lloyd (tenor) on a series of recordings of Welsh songs for Decca in 1948. He is buried at Llanenddwyn Parish Church where he was organist as a boy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Meirion Williams Tracks
Sort by
Aros Mae'r Mynyddau Mawr
Meirion Williams
Aros Mae'r Mynyddau Mawr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aros Mae'r Mynyddau Mawr
Last played on
Awelon Y Mnydd (Mountain Breezes)
Meirion Williams
Awelon Y Mnydd (Mountain Breezes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Awelon Y Mnydd (Mountain Breezes)
Last played on
Gwynfyd
Meirion Williams
Gwynfyd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Gwynfyd
Last played on
Back to artist