Eugène ReuchselComposer/organist/pianist. Born 21 July 1900. Died 22 September 1988
Eugène Reuchsel
Eugène Reuchsel Biography (Wikipedia)
Eugène Reuchsel (21 July 1900 – 22 September 1988) was a French pianist, a specialist of Chopin and Liszt, organist and composer.
Eugène Reuchsel Tracks
Les Enfants jouent près de Jésus
