Queen Ifrica Biography (Wikipedia)
Ventrice Morgan, whose stage name is Queen Ifrica, is a reggae singer and disc jockey from the hills above Montego Bay, Jamaica. She is the daughter of ska music legend Derrick Morgan but was raised by her mother and stepfather.
A Rasta by faith, she is known for her work in the community and for writing songs about deeply personal subject matter in songs such as "Below the Waist" and "Daddy".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Queen Ifrica Tracks
Battlefield
Battlefield
Cease All War
Cease All War
Black Woman
Black Woman
Pleasure To See
Pleasure To See
Ask My Granny
Ask My Granny
Tell The People
Tell The People
All That I'm Asking
All That I'm Asking
Climb
Climb
That's How It Is Sometimes
That's How It Is Sometimes
Trueversation
Trueversation
Times Like These
Times Like These
Black Woman (Live In Jamaica)
Black Woman (Live In Jamaica)
Pleasure To See (Live In Jamaica)
Pleasure To See (Live In Jamaica)
Lie Dem A Tell
Lie Dem A Tell
Grabba
Grabba
Another Hit Song
Another Hit Song
Good Man (Sista Session) (1Xtra in Jamaica, 2 February 2016)
Below The Waist
Below The Waist
Black Man Redemption (feat. Nikki Burt & Queen Ifrica)
Black Man Redemption (feat. Nikki Burt & Queen Ifrica)
Black Man Redemption
Black Man Redemption
Make You Rock
Make You Rock
Tiad A Da Supm Ya
Tiad A Da Supm Ya
Overcome
Overcome
Straight
Straight
Lioness On The Rise
Lioness On The Rise
