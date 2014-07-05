Riccardo Del TurcoBorn 7 September 1939
Riccardo Del Turco (born September 7, 1939, Fiesole) is an Italian singer. His song Luglio topped the Italian Hit Parade Singles Chart for two weeks in July 1968, selling over 500,000 copies. Luglio's tune was marketed across Europe and was released in the UK as I'm Gonna Try by The Tremeloes, but the song had a lukewarm response. The tune was then offered to the Herman's Hermits, who used it for their song, "Something's Happening". The song reached the sixth spot on the UK chart. Other international versions of Luglio include Joe Dassin's Le petit pain au chocolat, in French, and Huhta Bengt's (aka Kristian) Ai ai ai, in Finnish.
