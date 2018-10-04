Maalavika ManojSouth Indian playback singer. Born 16 September 1993
Maalavika Manoj
1993-09-16
Maalavika Manoj Biography (Wikipedia)
Maalavika Manoj, (b. 16 September 1993) also known by her stage name Mali, is an Indian independent musician and songwriter based in the city Mumbai. She was a member of the underground band Bass-in-Bridge, and became a solo artist after the band dissolved in 2011.
Maalavika Manoj Tracks
Surviva (feat. Maalavika Manoj & Yogi B)
Anirudh
Performer
Onnume Aagala
Maalavika Manoj
