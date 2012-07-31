Jung Ji-hoon (Hangul: 정지훈, born June 25, 1982), better known by his stage name Rain (Korean 비 IPA ['piː]), is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and music producer.

Rain's musical career includes seven albums (six Korean, one Japanese), 28 singles and numerous concert tours around the world. He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album, It's Raining (2004), which spawned the number one single of the same name. The album sold a million copies in Asia, and established Rain as an international star.

Rain made his acting debut in the 2003 drama Sang Doo! Let's Go To School. His lead role in the pan-Asia hit drama Full House (2004) established his status as a Hallyu star. In 2008, Rain made his Hollywood debut in the film Speed Racer and starred in Ninja Assassin (2009), the latter of which made him the first Korean to win an MTV award.

In 2015, Rain set up his own company, R.A.I.N. Company.