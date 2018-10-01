Kongelige norske marines musikkorpsFormed 1820
Kongelige norske marines musikkorps
1820
When my dreams come true
John Philip Sousa
Lads of Wamphray March
Percy Grainger
Lincolnshire Posy: IV. The Brisk Young Sailor
Percy Grainger
Lincolnshire Posy: III. Rufford Park Poachers
Percy Grainger
The Herdmaiden's Sunday
Ole Bull
Gum-Suckers' March (In a Nutshell) version for wind ensemble
Percy Grainger
Molly on the Shore, BFMS 23 (Version for Wind Ensemble)
Percy Grainger
Bell Piece (Ramble on J. Dowland's "Now, O Now I Needs Must Part")
Percy Grainger
Spoon River
Percy Grainger
The Debutante
Herbert L. Clarke
Bruremarsj
Kongelige norske marines musikkorps
When the boys Come Sailing Home!
Kongelige norske marines musikkorps
