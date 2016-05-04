Liam Hayes
Liam Hayes Biography (Wikipedia)
Liam Hayes, professionally known as Plush since 1992 is an American songwriter and performer, originally from Chicago, Illinois, United States.
His discography includes three critically acclaimed records: More You Becomes You (1998), Fed (2002), and Bright Penny (2009). In 2000, Hayes appeared as himself performing "Soaring and Boring" in the film High Fidelity.
Liam Hayes Tracks
One Way Out
August Fourteen
Fokus
Outhouse
Long Day
