Ira Malaniuk. Contralto. Born 29 January 1923. Died 27 February 2009
Ira Malaniuk
1923-01-29
Ira Malaniuk Biography (Wikipedia)
Ira Malaniuk (Ukrainian: Ірина Маланюк; Iryna Malanyuk; 29 January 1919 – February 2009) was an Austrian operatic contralto of Ukrainian descent, who sang a wide range of roles from Mozart to contemporary works.
Ira Malaniuk Tracks
Das Rheingold: opening
Richard Wagner
Rheingold! Rheingold!
Richard Wagner
