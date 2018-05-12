Miya Masaoka is based in New York City (born 1958, Washington, DC) and is an American composer, musician, and sound artist active in the field of experimental music. Her work encompasses contemporary classical composition, improvisation, electroacoustic music, traditional Japanese instruments, and performance art. Her full-length ballet was performed at the Venice Biennale 2004. She is the recipient of the Core Fulbright Scholarship for Japan, 2016.

She often performs on a 21-string Japanese koto (musical instrument) koto, which she extends with software processing, string preparations, and bowing. Masaoka has created performance works and installations incorporating plants, live insects, and sensor technology.