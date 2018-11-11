Delia MurphyBorn 16 February 1902. Died 11 February 1971
Delia Murphy
1902-02-16
Delia Murphy Biography
Delia Murphy Kiernan (16 February 1902 – 11 February 1971) was a singer and collector of Irish ballads. She recorded several 78 rpm records in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s. In 1962 she recorded her only LP, The Queen of Connemara, for Irish Prestige Records, New York, on the cover of which her name appears alongside the LP title.
During World War II, she aided Vatican official, Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty, in saving the lives of 6,500 Allied soldiers and Jews, while her husband, Dr. Thomas J. Kiernan, was the Irish Ambassador in Rome from 1941–46.
Delia Murphy Tracks
The Spinning Wheel
The Spinning Wheel
The Spinning Wheel
If I Were a Blackbird
If I Were a Blackbird
If I Were a Blackbird
Thank You Ma'am Says Dan
Thank You Ma'am Says Dan
As I Walked Out
As I Walked Out
As I Walked Out
Dan O'Hara
Dan O'Hara
Dan O'Hara
