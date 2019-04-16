Doug StegmeyerBass player, aka Slug Douglas. Born 23 December 1951. Died 25 August 1995
Doug Stegmeyer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951-12-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb261ff8-2fec-4750-9bce-b040919a407f
Doug Stegmeyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas Alan Stegmeyer (December 23, 1951 – August 25, 1995) was an American musician who was best known as the bassist and back-up vocalist for Billy Joel. Stegmeyer also performed as bassist for Debbie Gibson and Hall & Oates.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Doug Stegmeyer Tracks
Sort by
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant
Steve Burgh
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpwn.jpglink
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant
Last played on
Back to artist