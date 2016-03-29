Owen TromansBorn 18 January 1978
1978-01-18
Owen Tromans is a musician based in the United Kingdom. He played with the group San Lorenzo and now records under his own name. Tromans has recorded several albums and two EPs since 2001.
Tromans plays in the improv guitar duo Delphic Vapours with author and musician Seb Hunter and has collaborated with Savaging Spires to release music under the name Candles.
Bonaparte In The Eighties
Bonaparte In The Eighties
Bonaparte In The Eighties
I Saw Him
I Saw Him
I Saw Him
Golden Margins
Golden Margins
Golden Margins
1682
1682
1682
