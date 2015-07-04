Jerry PortnoyBorn 25 November 1943
Jerry Portnoy
1943-11-25
Jerry Portnoy Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Portnoy (born November 25, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois, United States) is an American harmonica blues musician, who has toured with Muddy Waters and Eric Clapton.
