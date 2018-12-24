Noel Edison OOnt (born November 16, 1958) is a Canadian conductor. He was the conductor of The Elora Singers and Artistic Director of the Elora Festival until April, 2018. Edison remains artistic director of the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir, board meeting pending.

Born in Toronto, Ontario, the son of George and Marian Clarissa (Frost), Edison graduated from Jarvis Collegiate in 1978 and Wilfrid Laurier University in 1985. He then moved to Elora, Ontario to study piano with Victor Martins. He studied conducting with Robert Shaw, Helmuth Rilling, Sir David Willcocks, Wayne Riddle and John Alldis. In 1997, he was appointed conductor of the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir.

In 2009, he was made a member of the Order of Ontario.

Allegations of sexual misconduct against Edison surfaced in February 2018, prompting both the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and the Elora Singers to place him on leave pending investigation. Results of a third-party investigation ended in Edison being relieved of his leadership duties of both The Elora Festival, and The Elora Singers, in mid-April 2018.