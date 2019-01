Kepa Junkera (born 1965 in Bilbao, Euskadi, Spain) is a Basque musician and composer. A master of the trikitixa, the diatonic accordion, he has recorded more than 10 albums. Junkera won the Latin Grammy Award for Best Folk Album in 2004 for his album K.

