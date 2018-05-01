Geordie
1972
Geordie (, JOR-dee) were a British glam rock band from Newcastle upon Tyne, most notably active in the 1970s.
Don't Do That
Don't Do That
All Because Of You
All Because Of You
Can You Do It
Can You Do It
Electric Lady
Electric Lady
House of the Rising Sun
House of the Rising Sun
25
Jan
2019
Geordie, Skid Row, The Sweet, Focus, Vega, Atomic Rooster, FM, Man, Dare, Roger Chapman, Cats In Space, Elliott Randall, Bon Jovi Experience, H. E. A. T, The Chris Slade Timeline, Oliver/Dawson Saxon, rhino's revenge, Bad Touch (UK), Brian Downey's Alive And Dangerous, Eric Bell Band, Kingdom of Madness: Classic Magnum, Zal Cleminson's Sin Dogs, willie and the bandits, Martin Barre's Jethro Tull and Clearwater Creedence Revival
Butlin's - Minehead, Minehead, UK
