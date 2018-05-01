Geordie, Skid Row, The Sweet, Focus, Vega, Atomic Rooster, FM, Man, Dare, Roger Chapman, Cats In Space, Elliott Randall, Bon Jovi Experience, H. E. A. T, The Chris Slade Timeline, Oliver/Dawson Saxon, rhino's revenge, Bad Touch (UK), Brian Downey's Alive And Dangerous, Eric Bell Band, Kingdom of Madness: Classic Magnum, Zal Cleminson's Sin Dogs, willie and the bandits, Martin Barre's Jethro Tull and Clearwater Creedence Revival

Butlin's - Minehead, Minehead, UK