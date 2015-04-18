Shad CollinsBorn 27 June 1910. Died 6 June 1978
Shad Collins
1910-06-27
Shad Collins Biography (Wikipedia)
Lester Rallingston "Shad" Collins (June 27, 1910 – June 6, 1978) was an American jazz trumpet player, composer and arranger, who played in several leading bands between the 1930s and 1950s, including those led by Chick Webb, Benny Carter, Count Basie, Lester Young, Cab Calloway and Sam "The Man" Taylor.
Shad Collins Tracks
Old Fashioned Love
Ruby Braff
Old Fashioned Love
Old Fashioned Love
Bill Street Blues
Bill Coleman & His Orchestra
Bill Street Blues
Bill Street Blues
