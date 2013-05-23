LumeriansFormed 2006
Lumerians
2006
Lumerians Biography (Wikipedia)
Lumerians is a San Francisco Bay Area-based quartet which has a psychedelic "mindbender" space rock sound. The group is notable for performances characterized by "transcendent live video projections" and having "incredible visuals", according to one music critic. One critic described the band as "Oakland's prize pony in the Bay Area gloom-folk horse race". The sound has been compared to Krautrock with overtones of 1960s music.
Lumerians Tracks
High Frontier
Lumerians
High Frontier
High Frontier
Koman Tong
Lumerians
Koman Tong
Koman Tong
Dogon Genesis
Lumerians
Dogon Genesis
Dogon Genesis
The Bloom
Lumerians
The Bloom
The Bloom
Untitled 1
Lumerians
Untitled 1
Untitled 1
Burning Mirrors
Lumerians
Burning Mirrors
Burning Mirrors
