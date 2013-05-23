Lumerians is a San Francisco Bay Area-based quartet which has a psychedelic "mindbender" space rock sound. The group is notable for performances characterized by "transcendent live video projections" and having "incredible visuals", according to one music critic. One critic described the band as "Oakland's prize pony in the Bay Area gloom-folk horse race". The sound has been compared to Krautrock with overtones of 1960s music.