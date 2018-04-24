Jerry Fish & The Mudbug Club are an independent alternative band from Ireland.

Jerry Fish is the alter ego of musician and record producer Gerard Whelan (who also leads the band An Emotional Fish) who founded an independent record label and the band Jerry Fish & The Mudbug Club, an eclectic, roots collective of musicians, friends and songs inspired in part by a musical circus troupe from Barcelona, the movie soundtracks of Quentin Tarantino and the music of New York City artists Lou Reed, Marc Ribot and Willy DeVille (Mink DeVille).

The band's sound has been described as a mix of 'lounge lizard schmooze and mariachi passion' and 'punk latino'.

Jerry Fish & The Mudbug Club released the debut album Be Yourself in September 2002 and had a top ten hit in Ireland with the song True Friends after it was used in a television advertisement for Vodafone, the album went on to achieve multi-platinum sales in Ireland and was released in the U.K. in 2003 to critical acclaim. Be Yourself also includes contributions from Irish singer Damien Rice.[citation needed]