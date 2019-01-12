Daley is a rising UK singer-songwriter hailing from Manchester. You'll hear touches of neo-soul, jazz, funk and pop in his smooth sound. Over the last few years Daley has been building a reputation for himself around the UK with his inflective, melodic vocal style, songwriting flair and sense of style.

Daley found himself performing a session at Maida Vale studios for Electric Proms 2009 after uploading his track, Rainy Day, to BBC Introducing. The song was soon picked up at BBC 1Xtra by Ras Kwame's 100% HomeGrown team and MistaJam. It's also been played by Sam Walker at BBC Introducing in Manchester.

In November 2010, Daley perfomed in Radio 1's Live Lounge with Gorillaz as guest vocalist on the band's new single, Doncamatic.