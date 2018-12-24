Done Lying Down
Done Lying Down
Done Lying Down Biography (Wikipedia)
Done Lying Down were a British-American rock group, active during the mid-1990s. Their reputation for intense, energetic live performances won the group major acclaim in the British music press and a number of devoted fans. The group's sound was a mix of singer Parker's American vocal style and the British punk rock roots of the other three members of the band. Their name was adopted from Parker's previous band in based in Boston, MA. Done Lying Down's music was commonly described as New Wave of New Wave and Punk by the media. The members of the group were Jeremy Parker (vocals and guitar), Glenn Young (guitar), Ali Mac (bass guitar), and James Sherry (drums).
Done Lying Down Tracks
Christmas Shoplifting (Radio 1 Session, 21 Nov 1993)
Slept Around (Radio 1 Session, 21 Nov 1993)
Quit Smacking The Baby (Radio 1 Session, 21 Nov 1993)
Fun (Radio 1 Session, 21 Nov 1993)
