Red SaundersBorn 2 March 1912. Died 5 March 1981
Red Saunders
1912-03-02
Red Saunders Biography (Wikipedia)
Theodore Dudley "Red" Saunders (March 2, 1912 – March 5, 1981) was an American jazz drummer and bandleader. He also played vibraphone and timpani.
