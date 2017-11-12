Roy HarrisBritish folk artist. Born 15 June 1933. Died 9 February 2016
Roy Harris
1933-06-15
Roy Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Harris (15 June 1933 – 9 February 2016) was a British folk singer known for his role in the starting the folk club movement in southern Wales in the 1960s. He was often referred to as the “gentleman of folk song” due to his warm personality and congeniality as a folk club host. Harris primarily sang unaccompanied sea and military songs. Over the years Harris recorded over a dozen albums, mostly on the Topic Records and Fellside Recordings labels, along with notable British singers including Ewan MacColl, Frankie Armstrong, Martin Carthy and Martyn Wyndham-Read.
