Martin CarrBorn 29 November 1968
Martin Carr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061vvyg.jpg
1968-11-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb16bec8-9846-4852-baf2-da39e835817b
Martin Carr Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Carr (born 29 November 1968) is an English musician and writer who was the chief songwriter and lead guitarist with the band The Boo Radleys. Born in Thurso, Scotland, he was raised in Wallasey, England.
Martin Carr Tracks
Three Studies of a Male Back
Martin Carr
Martin Carr
Three Studies of a Male Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vw03.jpglink
Three Studies of a Male Back
Last played on
New Shapes Of Life (live) (feat. Krugman)
Martin Carr
Martin Carr
New Shapes Of Life (live) (feat. Krugman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vw03.jpglink
New Shapes Of Life (live) (feat. Krugman)
Featured Artist
Last played on
A Mess of Everything
Martin Carr
A Mess of Everything
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vw03.jpglink
A Mess of Everything
Last played on
New Shapes Of Life
Martin Carr
New Shapes Of Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vw03.jpglink
New Shapes Of Life
Last played on
3 Studies Of The Male Back
Martin Carr
Martin Carr
3 Studies Of The Male Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vw03.jpglink
3 Studies Of The Male Back
Last played on
Gold Lift
Martin Carr
Gold Lift
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vw03.jpglink
Gold Lift
Last played on
Damocles
Martin Carr
Damocles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vw03.jpglink
Damocles
Last played on
Future Reflections
Martin Carr
Future Reflections
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vw03.jpglink
Future Reflections
Last played on
The Van
Martin Carr
The Van
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vw03.jpglink
The Van
Last played on
The Last Song
Martin Carr
The Last Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vw03.jpglink
The Last Song
Last played on
Gold Lift (Dub)
Martin Carr
Gold Lift (Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vw03.jpglink
Gold Lift (Dub)
Last played on
Mandy Get Your Mello On
Martin Carr
Mandy Get Your Mello On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vw03.jpglink
Mandy Get Your Mello On
Last played on
The Santa Fe Skyway
Martin Carr
The Santa Fe Skyway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023tmgk.jpglink
The Santa Fe Skyway
Last played on
The Santa Fe Freeway
Martin Carr
The Santa Fe Freeway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vw03.jpglink
The Santa Fe Freeway
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Contains Strong Language: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6xj6q/acts/axxpd4
Hull
2018-09-30T19:30:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06p2gqh.jpg
30
Sep
2018
BBC Contains Strong Language: 2018
19:30
Hull
