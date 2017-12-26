Géza AllagaBorn 25 March 1841. Died 19 August 1913
1841-03-25
Géza Allaga Biography (Wikipedia)
Géza Allaga (1841 – 19 March 1913) was a Hungarian composer, cellist and cymbalist. He was a member of the Hungarian Royal Opera orchestra and published Cimbalom, his first textbook on the subject before 1889.
Concert etude in D minor
