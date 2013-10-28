Karen Taylor-Good (born Karen Berke in El Paso, Texas) is an American singer-songwriter. Taylor-Good and her then-husband, Bill Taylor, started the Mesa Records label in 1982. Her first single, "Diamond in the Rough," reached the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart early that year. Taylor-Good was nominated for Best New Female Vocalist at the 1984 Academy of Country Music Awards. After Mesa Records folded in 1986, she sang jingles for Taco Bell, United Airlines and Peter Pan Peanut Butter.

Taylor-Good became a Warner/Chappell Music songwriter in 1992. She wrote Top 5 songs for Patty Loveless ("How Can I Help You Say Goodbye") and Collin Raye ("Not That Different"). In 1996, she was named SESAC Songwriter of the Year. Her songs have since been recorded by Diamond Rio, Laura Branigan and Melissa Manchester.

She wrote a book, On Angel's Wings, and has produced eight CDs of her original material. Taylor-Good has presented her "musical keynotes" to many groups, including The American Business Women's Association, The National Hospice Foundation, and Lions Clubs International.