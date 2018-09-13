Jack PalmerJazz pianist and composer. Born 29 May 1899. Died 17 March 1976
Jack Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1899-05-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb0be352-b641-4b99-9817-be91d198bec1
Jack Palmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Palmer (May 29, 1899 – March 17, 1976) was an American pianist and composer. He is best known for co-writing two jazz standards with Spencer Williams: "Everybody Loves My Baby" and "I've Found a New Baby".
Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Palmer worked on New York City's Tin Pan Alley as a staff writer and wrote songs with many different co-authors. With Cab Calloway he wrote two film soundtrack hits, "Jumpin' Jive" (1939) and "Boog It" (1940).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jack Palmer Tracks
Sort by
You Got Me Singing
Amanda & Jack Palmer
You Got Me Singing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Got Me Singing
Performer
Last played on
Jack Palmer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist