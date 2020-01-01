WS "Fluke" Holland (born April 22, 1935, in Saltillo, Tennessee) is a drummer who played with Carl Perkins. Later he became the drummer for Johnny Cash's in the bands, The Tennessee Three, The Great Eighties Eight, and The Johnny Cash Show Band.

Holland played drums on the 1955 Sun Records recording of "Blue Suede Shoes" and performed on the "Million Dollar Quartet" session that featured Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Perkins, and Cash. Holland appeared with the Carl Perkins band in the 1957 rock and roll movie Jamboree, performing "Glad All Over."

In 2014, Holland was honored at the Carl Perkins Center in Jackson, Tennessee for his sixty years of musical contributions.

In 2018, Holland was honored with the "Lifetime Achievement" award during the annual Tennessee Music Awards event at the University of Memphis Lambuth in Jackson, Tennessee.

W.S. Holland made a cameo appearance on the History Channel program Pawn Stars. He accompanied a classic car collector who was trying to sell Johnny Cash's Rolls Royce to Rick Harrison. They did not agree on a price.