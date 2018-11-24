Steve HillageBorn 2 August 1951
Steve Hillage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqk21.jpg
1951-08-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bb0ae0c0-16eb-43df-9f99-7f351c53354a
Steve Hillage Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Simpson Hillage (born 2 August 1951) is an English musician, best known as a guitarist. He is associated with the Canterbury scene and has worked in experimental domains since the late 1960s. Besides his solo recordings he has been a member of Gong, Khan and System 7.
Steve Hillage Tracks
Talking To The Sun
Talking To The Sun
Crystal City
Crystal City
It's All Too Much
It's All Too Much
Unidentified (Flying Being)
Unidentified (Flying Being)
1988 Aktivator
1988 Aktivator
New Age Synthesis (Unzipping The Zype)
Salmon Song
Salmon Song
Electric Gypsies
Electric Gypsies
Tubular Bells
Tubular Bells
Garden Of Paradise
Garden Of Paradise
Leylines To Glassdom
Leylines To Glassdom
Little Fluffy Clouds - Glastonbury 1992 (feat. Steve Hillage)
Little Fluffy Clouds - Glastonbury 1992 (feat. Steve Hillage)
Little Fluffy Clouds - The Fridge, Brixton 1991 (feat. Steve Hillage)
Little Fluffy Clouds - The Fridge, Brixton 1991 (feat. Steve Hillage)
Loving You - The Fridge, Brixton 1991 (feat. Steve Hillage)
Loving You - The Fridge, Brixton 1991 (feat. Steve Hillage)
Echo Improvisation/It's All Too Much (Radio 1 In Concert, Paris Theatre, 4 Dec 1976)
Hurdy Gurdy Glissando (Radio 1 In Concert, Paris Theatre, 4 Dec 1976)
Its getting better
Its getting better
Salmon Song/Solomon's Atlantic Salmon (from Salmon Song)
The Salmon Song
The Salmon Song
Master Builder
Master Builder
The Salmon Song (Radio 1 In Concert, Paris Theatre, 4 Dec 1976)
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: David Bedford at 80
Southbank Centre, London
12
Jun
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: David Bedford at 80
Southbank Centre, London
Glastonbury: 1979
Worthy Farm, Pilton
21
Jun
1979
Glastonbury: 1979
Worthy Farm, Pilton
