The Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra (Finnish:Tampere Filharmonia) is a Finnish orchestra based in Tampere. Founded in 1930, and maintained by the municipality of Tampere since 1947, the orchestra is currently based in the Tampere Hall. The orchestra collaborates with the Tampere Opera and Tampere Ballet and regularly participates in the Tampere Biennale music festival.

In 1929, the Tampere Music Board decided to establish a local orchestra, and entrusted the task of assembling the musicians to Elias Kiianmies, who became the orchestra's first chief conductor. The ensemble, first named the Tampereen Orkesteri (Tampere Orchestra) and consisting of 34 musicians, gave its first performance on January 6, 1930 in the Tampere Town Hall. In the spring of 1932, Eero Kosonen became chief conductor of the orchestra, and held the post for a record 37 years. In 1947, the municipality took over the orchestra, renaming it the Tampereen Kaupunginorkesteri (Tampere City Orchestra). Under the new name, the orchestra gave its first performance on January 9.