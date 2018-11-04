Antonio GardaneBorn 1500. Died 1570
Antonio Gardane
1500
Antonio Gardane Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio Gardano (also Antoine Gardane) (1509 – 28 October 1569) was a French-born Italian composer and important music publisher based in Venice.
Antonio Gardane Tracks
Passamezzo Antico for keyboard
Passamezzo Antico for keyboard
Bicinium 'Le cuer de vous'
Bicinium 'Le cuer de vous'
