Katie Cook is an English actress, host and correspondent with the Country Music Television network in the United States. She has been with the network since 2001. She currently hosts CMT Insider. Cook often appears as the host of CMT's live or recorded segments from red carpet events and has interviewed Taylor Swift, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. She formerly appeared as host of CMT Most Wanted Live from 2002 until its cancellation in 2004.