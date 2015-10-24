Hemanta MukherjeeBorn 16 June 1920. Died 20 September 1989
Hemanta Mukherjee
1920-06-16
Hemanta Mukherjee Biography (Wikipedia)
Hemanta Mukherjee (16 June 1920 – 26 September 1989); often credited as Hemant Kumar outside Bengal) was an Indian Music director, playback singer and Film producer, who sang in Bengali, Hindi and other Indian languages. He is also one of the known artists of Rabindra Sangeet. He won two National awards for the category best male playback singer.[citation needed]
Hemanta Mukherjee Tracks
Chhupa Lo Yun Dil Mein Pyar Mera
Aa Gupchup Gupchup Pyar Karen
Sabai Chale Gechhe
Ei Raat Tomar Amar
Tumi Je Amar
Purano Sei Diner Kotha
Rabindra Sangeet & Hemanta Mukherjee
Chhupa Lo Dil Mein Yun Pyar Mera
Ei Meghla Dine Ekla
Ekla_Rekhe Amake
Oliro_Kotha
Prithibi
Jiban Aage
