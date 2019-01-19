The Allisons
The Allisons
The Allisons Biography (Wikipedia)
The Allisons were an English pop duo consisting of Bob Day (born Bernard Colin Day; 2 February 1941 – 25 November 2013) and John Alford (born Brian Henry John Alford, 31 December 1939). They were marketed as being brothers, using the surname of Allison.
The Allisons Tracks
Are You Sure?
The Allisons
Are You Sure?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdys2.jpglink
Are You Sure?
Last played on
Lessons In Love
The Allisons
Lessons In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdys2.jpglink
Lessons In Love
Last played on
Are you sure (live)
The Allisons
Are you sure (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdys2.jpglink
Are you sure (live)
Last played on
That`ll be the day
The Allisons
That`ll be the day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdys2.jpglink
That`ll be the day
Last played on
I'll Cross My Fingers
The Allisons
I'll Cross My Fingers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdys2.jpglink
Words
The Allisons
Words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdys2.jpglink
Words
Last played on
Blue Tears
The Allisons
Blue Tears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdys2.jpglink
Blue Tears
Last played on
