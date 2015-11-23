Russ LossingBorn 18 February 1960
Russ Lossing
1960-02-18
Russ Lossing Biography (Wikipedia)
Russ Lossing (born 1960) is an American jazz pianist, composer, improviser, arranger, educator, scholar.
