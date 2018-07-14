Jody MillerBorn 29 November 1941
Jody Miller
1941-11-29
Jody Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Jody Miller (born November 29, 1941) is an American country music singer. Born Myrna Joy Miller, in Phoenix, Arizona, she was raised in Blanchard, Oklahoma, the youngest of five sisters.
Jody Miller Tracks
Queen Of The House
Home Of The Brave
A Woman Left Lonely
The Race Is On
Everybody's Somebody's Fool
