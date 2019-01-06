Martyn Layzell
Martyn Layzell Biography (Wikipedia)
Martyn Layzell (born 1975) is Associate Vicar at Holy Trinity Brompton, an Anglican church in Central London. He is also a worship leader and has regularly led worship at major Christian events including Soul Survivor and New Wine. He features on several live albums from those events both as a singer and a songwriter. He has produced two studio albums, Lost in Wonder and Turn my Face, the former winning Christian Booksellers Convention Worship Album of the Year 2004.
