Martyn Layzell (born 1975) is Associate Vicar at Holy Trinity Brompton, an Anglican church in Central London. He is also a worship leader and has regularly led worship at major Christian events including Soul Survivor and New Wine. He features on several live albums from those events both as a singer and a songwriter. He has produced two studio albums, Lost in Wonder and Turn my Face, the former winning Christian Booksellers Convention Worship Album of the Year 2004.