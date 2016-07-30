Roberto RoenaBorn 16 January 1940
Roberto Roena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-01-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/baf3ec10-b10a-46fa-bffc-550ea1220b14
Roberto Roena Biography (Wikipedia)
Roberto Roena (born January 16, 1940 in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico) is a Puerto Rican salsa music percussionist, orchestra leader, and dancer. Roena was one of the original members of El Gran Combo. He later became the leader of his own band, "Roberto Roena y Su Apollo Sound", arguably one of the best Latin salsa bands in Puerto Rico. Roena has also been a long-time member of the Fania All Stars, a salsa supergroup that has enjoyed worldwide success since the 1970s.
Que Se Sepa
Guaguanco Del Adios
Good Things (Cosa Buena) (Sunset Ritual Mix) (feat. Roberto Roena)
Sing A Simple Song
Consolacion (3:24)
"Take Five"-Nicola Conte Remix
