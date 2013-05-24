Sleeping BagUS alternative/indie. Formed February 2010
Sleeping Bag
2010-02
Sleeping Bag Biography (Wikipedia)
Sleeping Bag is an American alternative/indie rock band based out of Bloomington, Indiana, United States.
Sleeping Bag Tracks
Women of Your Life
Sleeping Bag
Women of Your Life
Women of Your Life
Sleeping Bag Links
