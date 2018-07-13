Anne DawsonSoprano
Anne Dawson
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Isabella's Hangover Song (Christopher Columbus)
Jacques Offenbach
Hear my prayer
Felix Mendelssohn
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
Richard Jackson, Broadside Band, John Gay, Adrian Thompson, Anne Dawson, Bronwen Mills, Charles Daniels & Jeremy Barlow
Serenade to Music (ending)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
26
Jul
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
22
Jul
1992
Proms 1984: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
18
Aug
1984
