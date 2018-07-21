Teddy KotickBorn 4 June 1928. Died 17 April 1986
Teddy Kotick
Teddy Kotick Biography
Teddy Kotick (June 4, 1928 – April 17, 1986) was a jazz bassist, who appeared as a sideman with many of the leading figures of the 1940s and 1950s, including Charlie Parker, Buddy Rich, Artie Shaw, Horace Silver, Phil Woods and Bill Evans. He was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Teddy Kotick Tracks
Brandy and Beer
Al Cohn
Brandy and Beer
Brandy and Beer
Etude
Pepper Adams
Etude
Etude
Laird Bird
Charlie Parker
Laird Bird
Laird Bird
Hershey Bar
Stan Getz
Hershey Bar
Hershey Bar
Slow boat to China
Phil Woods
Slow boat to China
Slow boat to China
