Tekno MilesBorn 17 December 1992
Tekno Miles
1992-12-17
Tekno Miles Biography (Wikipedia)
Augustine Miles Kelechi (born December 17, 1992) popularly known by his stage name Tekno, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, producer, performer and dancer. He is from Ebonyi State.
Tekno Miles Tracks
Freak Me (feat. Tekno Miles)
Ciara
Freak Me (feat. Tekno Miles)
Freak Me (feat. Tekno Miles)
Short Skirt (feat. Tekno Miles)
Mr. Eazi
Short Skirt (feat. Tekno Miles)
Short Skirt (feat. Tekno Miles)
