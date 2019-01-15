Jonathan RichmanBorn 16 May 1951
Jonathan Richman
1951-05-16
Jonathan Richman Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Michael Richman (born May 16, 1951) is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist. In 1970 he founded the Modern Lovers, an influential proto-punk band. Since the mid-1970s, Richman has worked either solo or with low-key, acoustic and electric, backing. Currently, he plays only acoustic to protect his hearing. He is known for his wide-eyed, unaffected and childlike outlook, and music that, while rooted in rock and roll, is influenced by music from around the world.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License.
Jonathan Richman Tracks
She Cracked
Jonathan Richman
She Cracked
She Cracked
Last played on
I Was Dancing In The Lesbian Bar
Jonathan Richman
I Was Dancing In The Lesbian Bar
I Was Dancing In The Lesbian Bar
Last played on
Velvet Underground
Jonathan Richman
Velvet Underground
Velvet Underground
Last played on
Roadrunner (Once)
Jonathan Richman
Roadrunner (Once)
Roadrunner
Jonathan Richman & Modern Lovers
Roadrunner
Roadrunner
Performer
Last played on
Egyptian Reggae
Egyptian Reggae
Last played on
Egyptian Reggae
Egyptian Reggae
Performer
Last played on
Roadrunner
Jonathan Richman
Roadrunner
Roadrunner
Last played on
Egyptian Reggae
Egyptian Reggae
Last played on
Roadrunner (Once)
Jonathan Richman
Roadrunner (Once)
Roadrunner (Once)
Performer
Last played on
That Summer Feeling
Jonathan Richman
That Summer Feeling
That Summer Feeling
Last played on
Egyptian Reggae
Johnathan Richman
Egyptian Reggae
Egyptian Reggae
Performer
Last played on
You're Crazy For Taking The Bus
Jonathan Richman
You're Crazy For Taking The Bus
You're Crazy For Taking The Bus
Last played on
The Neighbours
Jonathan Richman
The Neighbours
The Neighbours
Last played on
Cosi Veloce
Jonathan Richman
Cosi Veloce
Cosi Veloce
Last played on
Vincent Van Gogh (Saturday live session 2nd July 1984)
Jonathan Richman
Vincent Van Gogh (Saturday live session 2nd July 1984)
I Must Be King (Saturday Live session 2nd July 1984)
Jonathan Richman
I Must Be King (Saturday Live session 2nd July 1984)
Hey There Little Insect (Saturday Live session 2nd July 1984)
Jonathan Richman
Hey There Little Insect (Saturday Live session 2nd July 1984)
The Beach (Saturday Live Session, 2 Jul 1984)
Jonathan Richman
The Beach (Saturday Live Session, 2 Jul 1984)
Vincent Van Gogh
Jonathan Richman
Vincent Van Gogh
Vincent Van Gogh
Last played on
The Morning Of Our Lives
Jonathan Richman
The Morning Of Our Lives
The Morning Of Our Lives
Performer
Last played on
