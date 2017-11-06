John NémethBorn 1976
John Németh
1976
John Németh Biography (Wikipedia)
John Németh (born March 10, 1975) is an American electric blues and soul harmonicist, singer, and songwriter. He has received two Blues Music Awards for Soul Blues Male Artist in 2014 and Soul Blues Album in 2015. He has recorded nine solo albums since 2002, having also backed Junior Watson, Anson Funderburgh and Elvin Bishop. He has opened for Robert Cray, Keb' Mo', and Earl Thomas.
Allmusic noted that he is a "vocalist with great range, ability, and soulfulness, Németh had also developed into a top-notch blues harmonica player..." In 2013 alone, he was nominated five times for a Blues Music Award, making nine such nominations in total.
John Németh Tracks
Too Much To Carry
Walter Trout
Too Much To Carry
Too Much To Carry
Gave Up On You
John Németh
Gave Up On You
Gave Up On You
My Babys Gone
John Németh
My Babys Gone
My Babys Gone
Three Times A Fool
John Németh
Three Times A Fool
Three Times A Fool
Elbows on the Wheel
John Németh
Elbows on the Wheel
Elbows on the Wheel
If It Aint Broke
John Németh
If It Aint Broke
If It Aint Broke
Bad Luck Is My Name
John Németh
Bad Luck Is My Name
Bad Luck Is My Name
Sooner or Later
John Németh
Sooner or Later
Sooner or Later
Stop
John Németh
Stop
Stop
Every Night 'Bout This Time
John Németh
Every Night 'Bout This Time
Heartbreak With A Hammer
John Németh
Heartbreak With A Hammer
She's My Heart's Desire
John Németh
She's My Heart's Desire
She's My Heart's Desire
