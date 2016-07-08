Opera NorthFormed 1977
Opera North
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bad4dade-4015-44f2-b8df-27a8b4246fb5
Opera North Biography (Wikipedia)
Opera North is an English opera company based in Leeds. The company's home theatre is the Leeds Grand Theatre, but it also presents regular seasons in several other cities, at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, the Lowry Centre, Salford Quays and the Theatre Royal, Newcastle. The Company's orchestra, the Orchestra of Opera North, regularly performs and records in its own right. Operas are performed either in English translation or in the original language of the libretto, in the latter case usually with surtitles.
The major funders of Opera North include Arts Council England and, in Yorkshire, Leeds City Council, West Yorkshire Grants, North Yorkshire County Council, and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Opera North Tracks
Sort by
Siegfried Act 3
Richard Wagner
Siegfried Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Siegfried Act 3
Last played on
Das Rheingold
Richard Wagner
Das Rheingold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Das Rheingold
Last played on
YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE
Opera North
YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist