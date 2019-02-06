Red ZebraBelgian punkband. Formed 1978
Red Zebra is a Belgian post-punk group from Bruges.
They started at the end of the 1970s and have the following members: Peter Slabbynck (vocals), Geert Maertens (lead guitar), Vincent Hallez (second guitar and bass guitar) and Johan Isselee (drums). In 1980 they had their biggest hit I Can't Live In A Living room, today still a punk classic. The group still exists and also has a related project today, namely The John Lennon Rifle Club. On 6. December 2010, it was announced that the cooperation between singer Peter Slabbynck and the other members of the group was stopped. They announced this on their page on Myspace. In 2017 they reformed.
