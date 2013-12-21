Fran LandesmanBorn 21 October 1927. Died 23 July 2011
Fran Landesman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1927-10-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bace14fb-6f52-49cd-9581-0e54da353a63
Fran Landesman Biography (Wikipedia)
Fran Landesman (October 21, 1927 – July 23, 2011) was an American lyricist and poet. She grew up in New York City and lived for years in St. Louis, Missouri, where her husband Jay Landesman operated the Crystal Palace nightclub. One of her best-known songs is "Spring Can Really Hang You up the Most."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fran Landesman Tracks
Sort by
Ballad of the Sad Young Men
Sue Richardson, Tommy Wolf, Ian Shaw & Fran Landesman
Ballad of the Sad Young Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballad of the Sad Young Men
Performer
Last played on
Small Day Tomorrow (feat. Fran Landesman, Barry Green & Ian Shaw)
Bob Dorough
Small Day Tomorrow (feat. Fran Landesman, Barry Green & Ian Shaw)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028ln0r.pnglink
Small Day Tomorrow (feat. Fran Landesman, Barry Green & Ian Shaw)
Last played on
Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
Fran Landesman
Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Having Fun
Fran Landesman
Just Having Fun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Having Fun
Last played on
Scars
Fran Landesman
Scars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scars
Last played on
White Nightmare
Fran Landesman
White Nightmare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Nightmare
Last played on
Back to artist