John LaurieActor. Born 25 March 1897. Died 23 June 1980
John Laurie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1897-03-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bacc5f81-7297-4239-96e8-75f0957d1b82
John Laurie Biography (Wikipedia)
John Paton Laurie (25 March 1897 – 23 June 1980) was a Scottish actor. Throughout a long career, Laurie performed a wide range of theatre and film work. He is perhaps best remembered to modern audiences for his role as Private Frazer in the sitcom Dad's Army (1968–1977). Laurie appeared in scores of feature films with directors such as Alfred Hitchcock, Michael Powell, and Laurence Olivier, generally playing bit-parts or supporting roles rather than leading roles. He was also a stage actor (particularly in Shakespearean roles) and speaker of verse, especially of Robert Burns.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Laurie Tracks
Sort by
Tam O'Shanter
John Laurie
Tam O'Shanter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tam O'Shanter
Last played on
Back to artist